Charlton Athletic are set to win the race to sign Port Vale striker Uche Ikpeazu, reports Pete O’Rourke.

Charlton Athletic are poised to see off competition from elsewhere to lure the attacker to The Valley.

Ikpeazu, 28, has also been linked with Wycombe Wanderers, as reported by Sky Sports.

However, in this latest update regarding his situation by reporter O’Rourke on X, the Addicks are the frontrunners and the player is closing in on a move down to London.

Charlton Athletic to win striker race

Ikpeazu has made 17 appearances during the first-half of this season and has scored once. His contract at Port Vale expires at the end of this campaign and he is due to become a free agent in June as things stand.

The Valiants risk losing him for nothing in the summer if they don’t cash in on him now, hence why he is potentially heading out the exit door.

Charlton have been in the hunt for attacking reinforcements this winter as they look to climb up the league table.

Ikpeazu is an experienced player in the Football League and has played over 300 games altogether to date. He has had spells at Watford, Crewe Alexandra, Doncaster Rovers, Blackpool, Cambridge United, Middlesbrough and Cardiff City, as well as stints at Hearts and Konyaspor.

Michael Appleton’s side are sat in 13th position in the League One table with 30 points on the board. They are 19 points off the play-offs though and only seven above the drop zone so need to start picking up more results soon.

Landing Ikpeazu would give them more pace and power up top. The Addicks are back in action this weekend with an away trip to Burton Albion.