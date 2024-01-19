Charlton Athletic midfielder Scott Fraser has offers from Motherwell and some unnamed English clubs, as per a report by the Daily Record.

Charlton Athletic have a decision to make on what to do with him between now and the end of the transfer window.

Fraser, 28, is still under contract at The Valley until the summer of 2025 but the Addicks are believed to be open to offloading him this winter, as per a report by London News Online.

In this latest update regarding his situation by the Daily Record, he has been the subject of a bid from Motherwell and he is interested in returning to Scotland. However, he is said to have more ‘lucrative’ options in England.

Charlton Athletic midfielder latest

Fraser has made 22 appearances in all competitions during the first-half of this season for Charlton, chipping in with a single goal and five assists.

The Scotsman joined Addicks in 2022 and scored nine goals last term altogether.

He started his career at Dundee United and rose into their first-team as a youngster before moving down to England in 2018 to initially link up with Burton Albion.

MK Dons snapped him up after he spent a couple of years with the Brewers and he was a hit during his time in Buckinghamshire, firing 14 goals.

That form earned him a switch to Ipswich Town but his move to Portman Road didn’t work out in the end and he was allowed to leave for the Addicks just six months into his three-year contract.

Cutting ties with Fraser this month would free up space and funds in Charlton’s squad to bring in other reinforcements. Appleton will be keen to bring in more quality as he looks to lift the London club up the table.