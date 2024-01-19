Carlisle United boss Paul Simpson has said Ryan Edmondson has left to join Central Coast Mariners.

Carlisle United have been dealt a blow with the striker deciding to leave for a new challenge in Australia.

Edmondson, 22, helped the Cumbrians gain promotion from League Two last season.

Simpson has said, as per a report by the News & Star: “I’m led to believe it’s Central Coast Mariners where he’s going, and it’s a head coach [Mark Jackson] who worked with him at Leeds when he was in the Under-23s there.”

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

Carlisle United blow

Losing Edmondson is a blow for Carlisle and is a dent to their hopes of staying in League One. However, it appears his heart was set on a move Down Under and it would have been hard for them to stand in his way.

The Harrogate-born man made the switch to Brunton Park in 2022 and has since scored seven goals in 52 games in all competitions.

He was on the books at York City as a youngster before moving to Leeds United in 2017.

Edmondson went on to play twice for the Whites’ first-team and had loan spells away from Elland Road at Aberdeen, Northampton Town, Fleetwood Town and Port Vale to get some experience under his belt before he was given the green light to head out the exit door on a permanent basis.

Central Coast play their football in the A-League and are currently sat in 5th position in the table. They are managed by former Leeds Under-23’s and MK Dons coach Mark Jackson.

Carlisle are 23rd in the table after their 2-1 loss away at Barnsley last time out and are six points from safety. Simpson’s men are back in action this weekend with an away trip to Cheltenham Town.