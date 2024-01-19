The72’s writers offer their Plymouth Argyle vs Cardiff City prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday afternoon.

Plymouth Argyle come into this weekend’s game with Cardiff City looking for their first Championship win under Ian Foster. After beating Sutton United in the FA Cup in his first tie, the Pilgrims drew 1-1 away at Huddersfield Town last time out.

They’ve drawn four of their last five in the league, leaving them 19th in the Championship table and eight points clear of the drop.

Cardiff City meanwhile sit 13th, with patchy form seeing them slip down the table somewhat. However, the tightly-packed nature of the second-tier means Erol Bulut’s side are still only three points away from the play-offs.

The Bluebirds have found success away from home though. They’ve won back-to-back away games, though they’ll need to be at the top of their game at Home Park.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“This is going to be an interesting game. Plymouth Argyle have maintained a fantastic home record this season and kept it together under caretaker management too, so Foster will be hoping to keep Home Park a fortress over the remainder of the campaign.

“With Cardiff’s away form picking up again, the Pilgrims will know they’re in for a tricky game.

“We’ve seen Plymouth involved in plenty of goal fests, especially at home. Expect there to be plenty again and expect Morgan Whittaker to be amongst it. If he’s at the top of his game, the hosts should be confident of getting a victory in this one.”

Plymouth Argyle vs Cardiff City prediction: 3-2

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

Harry Mail

“I’m finding it hard to separate these two for this one. Plymouth drew 1-1 away at Huddersfield Town last time out in the league.

“They have a new manager at the helm and he is still finding his feet. The Pilgrims have also lost a couple of players like Finn Azaz and Luke Cundle.

“As for Cardiff, they aren’t far off the play-offs and would boost their top six hopes with a win at Home Park. However, I think this one will end as a draw.”

Plymouth Argyle vs Cardiff City prediction: 1-1