Middlesbrough attacker Morgan Rogers has emerged as a top target for Aston Villa, with the Premier League side having submitted an offer according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein.

Middlesbrough signed Rogers from Manchester City in the summer and the 21-year-old has played 31 times already for the club since making the switch. During that time he has played on the wing, as a number 10 and up front as a central striker.

In 31 appearances he has found the net six times, whilst also registering a further eight assists. His versatility and goal involvements tally has reportedly now caught the eye of Aston Villa according to Ornstein.

Unai Emery’s side have submitted an offer to Middlesbrough for Rogers and talks have already got underway between parties, with the player said to be excited by the possibility of joining the side in 3rd in the Premier League. However, Dominic Shaw of the Northern Echo has since tweeted stating the bid was rejected.

Should Boro sell?

Middlesbrough only signed the player in the summer and has he shown flashes of fulfilling his high potential in certain games this season. But he has not necessarily been a huge standout for the club during his time at the Riverside.

Of his six goals and eight assists so far this season, he has scored just two and registered five of those eight assists in his 26 Championship games. If Aston Villa have submitted a bid that matches or even exceeds the Teessiders’ valuation, Middlesbrough should certainly entertain the offer before the transfer deadline.

On the left of midfield where Rogers often plays, Boro have Riley McGree, Sam Greenwood and Sammy Silvera, whilst in the number 10 position they have Finn Azaz and Matt Crooks, and head coach Michael Carrick can call upon the services of Josh Coburn and Emmanuel Latte Lath to play up front.