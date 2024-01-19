The72’s writers offer their Norwich City vs West Brom prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday.

Norwich City sit 11th in the Championship table heading into this one. David Wagner’s side are just two points outside of the top six, but it is hard to see the Canaries finishing inside the play-offs this season. The Championship competition appears just too strong.

West Brom are in a much stronger position. They are 5th and are five points ahead of the sides below them fighting for the final play-off spot. Carlos Corberan has done incredibly well this season, but this game is hugely important.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Norwich City are a side you can never write off. However, I just think they are too inconsistent to climb into the play-offs this year. Wagner’s side have picked up some good results recently. They held Ipswich Town and Southampton to a draw, but they did lose 1-0 on Boxing Day to West Brom.

“Given how recent that result is it is hard to say anything other than another Baggies win here. I wouldn’t be surprised if the hosts grabbed a point, but I think that’s the best case scenario for them here.

“It will be a close game, but ultimately I can see West Brom picking up another good result here.”

Norwich City vs West Brom prediction: 0-1

James Ray

“This is a tricky one to call. I’d lean towards an away win but despite their inconsistent form, Norwich City have maintained a decent home record, going five unbeaten in the Championship at Carrow Road.

“The Baggies meanwhile have been patchy on the road. They’ve lost their last two away games without scoring and haven’t drawn in nine, so they’re very much hit or miss.

“West Brom certainly have what it takes to get the three points, but I think this will end in a rare away draw. It wouldn’t be a bad result for either side.”

Norwich City vs West Brom prediction: 1-1