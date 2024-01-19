The72’s writers offer their Leicester City vs Ipswich Town prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Monday night.

Leicester City head into their Monday night clash with Ipswich Town looking to bounce back from a rare defeat. The Foxes were beaten by M69 rivals Coventry City last time out, but they remain in a commanding position at the top of the Championship table.

Enzo Maresca’s side are seven points clear at the summit. They are also 10 points ahead of 3rd placed Southampton.

Ipswich Town meanwhile got back to winning ways with a victory over Sunderland in their last outing. They’d won none of the last five in the Championship prior to that, drawing four and losing one.

The Tractor Boys could go within four points of the Foxes with a win, but defeat would stretch the gap to 10 points and move them closer to Southampton’s clutches.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“These two have provided us with some fantastic football this season, but both come into the game weakened. Leicester City could be without influential midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall while Ipswich Town’s options in attack are limited by a striker shortage.

“They played out a draw the last time they met and I anticipate another closely-contested tie. However, the hosts will be determined to bounce back from that disappointment against Coventry, so they should be really fired up coming into this one.

“Both are good enough to take the three points, and we could certainly see the spoils shared again. That said, I’m backing Leicester to pick up a big win, dealing a huge blow to Ipswich in the process.”

Leicester City vs Ipswich Town prediction: 2-1

Harry Mail

“Leicester City will be desperate to bounce back from their 3-1 loss away at Coventry City last time out and will fancy their chances of beating Ipswich Town.

“On their day, the Foxes can beat anyone at this level and Enzo Maresca will get his players fired up for this one.

“The Tractor Boys’ win over Sunderland was a big one for them and halted their stuttering form. However, I can see them sinking to another loss at the King Power Stadium.”

Leicester City vs Ipswich Town prediction: 3-1