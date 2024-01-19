3 managers Forest Green Rovers must consider after Troy Deeney’s exit

Forest Green Rovers have parted company with Troy Deeney, as announced by their official club website.

Forest Green Rovers have a decision to make on who to bring in next as they look to preserve their Football League status.

Dan Connor has been placed in caretaker charge and will take their game against Gillingham this weekend.

Here is a look at three candidates who the club should consider…

Michael Flynn

He has recently cut ties with Swindon Town and could see the Forest Green vacancy as a chance to jump straight back into the dugout. The 44-year-old will be weighing up his next move in the game.

Flynn has managed the likes of Newport County and Walsall in the past and may feel he has a point to prove following his exit from the County Ground.

Paul Hurst

The Sheffield-born man, who spent his playing career at Rotherham United, is an experienced coach in the Football League and has overseen 722 matches so far. He was dismissed by Grimsby Town in October last year and is available.

Hurst has had stints at Shrewsbury Town, Ipswich Town and Scunthorpe United and has a win percentage of 45.7%.

John Askey

Askey was sacked by Hartlepool United at the end of December but could be a shrewd appointment by Forest Green if they decided to give him another chance in League Two. He has managed the likes of Macclesfield Town, Shrewsbury and York City previously.

The Stoke-born man took over the Pools in a similar position in the last campaign and although he couldn’t keep them up in the end, his arrival did spark an upturn in form for them but proved to be too little, too late.