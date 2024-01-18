Ross County boss Derek Adams has said he wants to ‘keep’ Yan Dhanda amid reported interest from Wigan Athletic.

Wigan Athletic have until the end of the month to bring in reinforcements to their ranks.

Dhanda, 25, is on the Latics’ radar along with Scottish Premiership outfit Hearts, as per Sky Sports.

Press and Journal: “In this window, we have had no offers for him at this moment in time. We want to keep him, and we will keep him in this transfer window unless someone pays money that we think is acceptable. From our point of view, he’s a player that I like watching in training and playing, and we want to keep him.”

Latest on Wigan Athletic-linked man

Dhanda has made 23 appearances in all competitions during the first-half of this season and has chipped in with two goals and four assists.

The playmaker is out of contract at the end of this campaign and Ross County risk losing for him for free in June. He is allowed to talk to other sides this month ahead of penning a pre-contract agreement.

Wigan could see him as someone to bolster their attacking department and add more quality to their ranks in League One.

Dhanda started his career at West Brom but left the Baggies as a youngster when Liverpool came calling. He then rose up through the ranks at Anfield before Swansea City lured him to Wales in 2018.

He was signed by Graham Potter for the Swans and scored on his debut away at Sheffield United. The former England youth international went on to play 62 games for the Welsh outfit altogether and found the net on five occasions.

The Birmingham-born man left in 2022 and subsequently penned a two-year deal up in Scotland at Ross County.

Dhanda is reportedly a man in-demand now but the Staggies have no plans to sell unless an offer they can’t refuse comes in.