Walsall have had a bid accepted by Tamworth for midfielder Jamie Jellis, reports Pete O’Rourke.

Walsall are trying to lure the non-league man to League Two to bolster their ranks ahead of the second-half of the season.

Jellis, 23, has been in impressive form in this campaign in the National League North.

In this latest update regarding his situation by reporter O’Rourke on X, the Saddlers’ offer for him has been accepted.

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

Walsall move for midfielder

Walsall could see Jellis as someone to bolster their options in the middle of the park. He has time on his side and the potential to grow and develop in the future.

He joined Tamworth last August and has since become a key player for them, scoring four goals in 27 appearances in all competitions this term.

Jellis was on the books at Aylesbury United as a youngster before he was snapped up by Stevenage in 2017. He then rose up through the ranks at Broadhall Way and had loan spells away at Hitchin and Wingate to get some experience under his belt.

Boro decided to release him in 2020 and he played for Aylesbury again and Kings Langley before Tamworth signed him.

Walsall could now throw him a Football League lifeline this month. Peterborough United, Wycombe Wanderers and Notts County were linked back in November, as per a report by Football Insider, but nothing has materialised since then.

The Saddlers are 13th in the table and are six points off the play-offs. They are back in action this weekend with a home clash against Accrington Stanley as they look to bounce back from their 3-1 away loss against table toppers Stockport County in their last outing.