Sunderland have received an official approach from Turkish side Sivasspor for midfielder Alex Pritchard, according to Sports Digitale reporter Ertan Suzgun.

Sunderland currently sit 7th in the Championship as things stand, level on points with 6th placed Coventry City. They will be looking to maintain their momentum and keep pace with the top six between now and the end of the season.

To do this they may look to the January transfer window for reinforcements. With Michael Beale taking the reins last month he will likely want to mould the squad how he likes, but with that comes the possibility that players may be sold.

One such player who could be shown the exit door before the window closes is midfielder Pritchard. The 30-year-old has spent the last two-and-a-half years at the Stadium of Light but is attracting interest from Championship side Birmingham City and sides overseas. Now according to journalist Suzgun, Turkish side Sivasspor have made the first official bid.

Where will he end up?

Pritchard has spent all of his career playing in England. Having started at Tottenham, he has had spells at the likes of Peterborough United, Swindon Town, Brentford, West Brom, Huddersfield Town and now Sunderland. Therefore, it seems likely he would prefer to continue plying his trade in England once more.

Birmingham City seems like more of a likely destination out of the clubs who have reportedly registered an interest. Considering former Black Cats boss Tony Mowbray has now taken over from Wayne Rooney at St Andrew’s, this could be a deal on the cards in the coming weeks.

Yet given his full career has been spent in England, Pritchard could prefer a change of scenery. A move to Sivasspor could present the midfielder with an opportunity to play in Europe if they can break into the division’s top four. Therfore, this could certainly be a factor in him choosing his next club.