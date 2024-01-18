Stockport County are looking to maintain their push for promotion from League Two over the second half of the season and winter recruits could be key to success. The Hatters are top of the League Two table as it stands, though they’re only two points clear of Wrexham having played a game more.

Dave Challinor have signed two players to far, securing the services of loan man Odin Bailey on a permanently basis while Ethan Bristow has signed on a temporary basis. Now, it seems another addition may not be far away.

Football Insider reports that Stockport County are in advanced talks over a loan deal for Manchester United defender Rhys Bennett. It is said a host of EFL clubs have shown an interest but the Hatters are ‘set to win the race’.

Bennett is yet to make his competitive debut at first-team level but has extensive experience at youth level. This move will allow him to get a first taste of regular senior football.

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

Another defensive option

Stockport County are in need of another body or two at the heart of defence, so Bennett’s potential arrival will be welcomed by Challinor and co. Fraser Horsfall, Neill Byrne, Ethan Pye and Akil Wright have been the main options in the backline this season.

Pye has been cast to the sidelines though, so the shortage of defensive options forced County to deploy a rare back four against Walsall, with Wright moving to the right.

Bennett’s arrival could allow them to move back to a back three, though many will argue another centre-back may still be needed. Regardless, the Manchester United youngster looks like a promising talent, and he’ll be keen to make an impact in his first loan.