Stockport County were apparently interested in signing Gillingham new boy Remeao Hutton, as detailed in a report by KentOnline.

Stockport County have a vacancy to fill at right-back following Jayden Richardson’s recent exit and are said to have looked into a potential deal to land the defender from Swindon Town.

Hutton, 25, made 27 appearances in League Two for the Robins during the first-half of this season and chipped in with a single goal and six assists.

The Hatters were believed to be keen but the player has decided to move to the Gills. He has said, as per KentOnline: “I know the new investors are looking to grow the club and get back into League 1 and hopefully the Championship while I am here and I want to be a part of that.”

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

Stockport County looked at deal for Swindon Town man

Hutton would have been a decent signing for Stockport but they have plenty of time to look at other options now before the end of the transfer window.

He started his career at local side Walsall but left the Saddlers in 2013 and subsequently dropped into non-league as a youngster with spells at Sutton Coldfield Town and Hednesford Town.

Birmingham City then snapped him up in 2017 and he spent four years with the Blues. He never made a senior appearance for the Midlands outfit but gained experience during loan stints at Yeovil Town and Stevenage.

The full-back then left on a permanent basis and had a one-year spell at Barrow before linking up with Swindon.

Hutton has been a key player for the Robins over the past season-and-a-half and despite apparent interest from Stockport, he has decided to stay down south now by linking up with Gillingham.

Both the Hatters and the Gills are aiming for promotion to League One this term. Dave Challinor’s side are top of the table and beat Hutton’s former club Walsall 3-1 last time out as they face Notts County next.