Sheffield Wednesday transfer target Mika Biereth has been recalled by his parent club Arsenal, previous loan boss Stuart Kettlewell has confirmed to Lanarkshire Live Sport.

Biereth has been on loan at Motherwell for the first half of the season, and his fine form in front of goal has alerted Championship side Sheffield Wednesday. In just 14 appearances in the Scottish Premiership he has scored six goals and registered five assists.

The 20-year-old is on loan from Premier League giants Arsenal and has since been recalled back to the Emirates, according to Kettlewell. He described the transfer decision as a ‘major disappointment’ for Motherwell.

But Motherwell’s loss could be Sheffield Wednesday’s gain. With the Denmark youth international returning back to his parent club this will present the Owls with a significant opportunity to swoop in and secure a loan deal for the rest of the season.

A huge boost

Before Sheffield Wednesday could secure a deal for Biereth, this first step had to take place. Now with Arsenal having recalled the player, this means Sheffield Wednesday can now start to make their move and step up their interest.

With the Owls in a relegation scrap as things stand, signing the forward would go a long way in helping put some distance between themselves and the relegation zone. But only if he can replicate the sorts of numbers he has been putting up in Scotland so far this season.

A move to the Championship will likely be a move that suits all parties. Not only will Sheffield Wednesday be gaining a promising prospect with bags of potential, but Arsenal can keep a closer eye on the player and Biereth can challenge himself in a more prestigious division with a view to breaking into the first-team fold at his parent club in the Premier League.