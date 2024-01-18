Sheffield Wednesday attacker Josh Windass has said the club are yet to speak to him about a new deal.

Sheffield Wednesday risk losing him for free at the end of the season and he can sign a pre-contract agreement with another team this winter.

Windass, 30, has been contacted by MLS outfit Real Salt Lake, according to a report by The Star.

The player has provided this latest update regarding his situation, as per The Yorkshire Post: “No (they have not spoken to me yet). It is what it is. I obviously know the situation going on with the transfer window at the minute with players coming in and there’s obviously, probably, more important things to sort out.

“I’ve had a good four years here or whatever it’s been, you’d think so (club would speak) but it doesn’t really matter to me, to be honest. I just want to carry on playing my football and I feel like I am playing quite well.”

Sheffield Wednesday contract latest

Losing Windass for nothing would be a big blow for Sheffield Wednesday and they need to address his situation soon to fight off interest from Real Salt Lake.

The Hull-born man scored the winner for the Owls in the League One play-off final last year at Wembley against Barnsley.

He has made 20 appearances in all competitions during the first-half of this season and has chipped in with three goals as he looks to help Danny Rohl’s stay up in the Championship.

Windass moved to Hillsborough in January 2020 and has since scored 33 goals in 118 outings altogether for the South Yorkshire outfit.

He has been on the books at Accrington Stanley, Rangers and Wigan Athletic in the past but it remains to see where his future lies right now amid interest from America.

Real Salt Lake finished 5th in the Western Conference last year and could see Windass as someone to bolster their attacking department. The Utah-based team currently have former Everton and Sunderland left-back Bryan Oviedo on their roster.