Rotherham United boss Leam Richardson has admitted he is interested in winger Callum Lang but respects the fact he is contracted to Wigan Athletic.

Rotherham United have been linked with a swoop for the League One ace this winter.

Lang, 25, still has another year left on his contract at the DW Stadium.

Richardson has said, as per a report by the Rotherham Advertiser: “We’re interested in all good players. He’s not our player, he’s Wigan’s player, so you’ve got to respect that. The recruitment team are working as hard as possible to try to come up with solutions. We’ll see.”

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

Rotherham United transfer latest

Lang would be an eye-catching addition for Rotherham if they were able to lure him to South Yorkshire.

Football Insider have also reported this month that third tier promotion hopefuls Derby County and Portsmouth are interested in landing him.

He has made 23 appearances in all competitions during the first-half of this season and has chipped in with two goals and two assists.

The attacker moved to his current club as a youngster after spending time in the academy at Liverpool and has since risen up through the ranks of the North West outfit.

Lang had loan spells away from the Latics at Morecambe, Oldham Athletic, Shrewsbury Town and Motherwell before breaking into the first-team.

The Liverpudlian has since played 143 games altogether to date and has scored 31 and assisted 18. He helped Wigan gain promotion to the Championship in 2018 and 2022.

Rotherham are in a fight against relegation in the Championship and could do with some reinforcements before the end of the window.

Richardson knows all about Lang from their time at Wigan together and he would be an ideal addition. However, it remains to be seen whether they will link up again.