Portsmouth boss John Mousinho has said they are not in for free agent winger Tarique Fosu.

Portsmouth are not pursuing a move for the attacker despite being linked with him recently.

Fosu, 28, cut ties with Brentford at the end of last season and is still without a club as he weighs up his options.

Mousinho has said, as per a report by The News: “I did see that rumour, but Tariqe is not trialling. Honestly, we haven’t got any triallists at the moment. ‘I think it’s one of those things, it’s relatively difficult with triallists. We wouldn’t dismiss it if something came to us which we thought was a good idea, but it is difficult at this time of year.”

Portsmouth stance on winger

Portsmouth could do with some reinforcements at the top end of the pitch to avoid their promotion push stalling.

Fosu would have been a decent signing for them last summer but the fact he hasn’t played for half a year now means he would be a risk for any side now.

The Londoner was on the books at Brentford from 2020 to 2023 and made 63 appearances for them in all competitions, chipping in with five goals.

He also helped the Bees gain promotion to the Premier League under Thomas Frank during his time at the Gtech Community Stadium and had loan spells away at Stoke City and Rotherham United.

The Ghana international, who has four caps to his name, rose up through the ranks at Reading and played once for the Royals’ first-team as a youngster. He also had temporary spells away at Berkshire at Fleetwood Town, Colchester United and Accrington Stanley to gain experience.

Fosu then left the Madejski Stadium in 2017 and had permanent stints at Charlton Athletic and Oxford United before linking up with Brentford.

He risks going a whole campaign without playing and needs to find a home. However, it won’t be Portsmouth.