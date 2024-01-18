The72’s writers offer their Middlesbrough vs Rotherham United prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday.

Middlesbrough won 3-1 away at Millwall in their last Championship outing. Lukas Engel, Isaiah Jones and Marcus Forss were on the scoresheet for them at The Den.

Michael Carrick’s side are only a point outside the play-offs. They have their Carabao Cup semi-final second-leg clash against Chelsea coming up next week too.

As for Rotherham United, they sit down in 24th position in the table. The Millers are eight points from safety.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Harry Mail

“Middlesbrough should win this if they are to get in the play-offs this season. Rotherham have struggled all season and Leam Richardson needs to work wonders if they are to stay up.

“Michael Carrick’s side have a big game coming up against Chelsea next week and can’t afford to get distracted by that match. They should have too much quality for the Millers this weekend if they turn up.

“Boro should be in confident mood after their away win at Millwall last time out and I think they’ll win again here.”

Middlesbrough vs Rotherham United prediction: 3-1

James Ray

“While Middlesbrough might have one eye on that huge cup clash with Chelsea, expect them to put in a professional performance here. They must avoid distractions, because Rotherham are a team they really should be beating.

“There’s no hiding that Richardson and Rotherham United are really up against it in the fight to stay in the Championship. They’ll be determined to scrape points wherever they can but against a side like Boro, they could be in for a long afternoon.

“Boro have the ability to blow the Millers away but I feel it’ll be fairly routine. A respectable 2-0 win will get the job done for Boro.”

Middlesbrough vs Rotherham United prediction: 2-0