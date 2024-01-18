Middlesbrough and Peterborough United have entered into the race to sign Notts County striker Macaulay Langstaff, according to The Sunderland Echo.

Notts County have performed above expectations on their return to the Football League, sitting in 6th place in the table and just nine points off 2nd after 27 games played.

A huge factor in their early season success has been the form of goalscorer Langstaff. The 26-year-old has played 26 games in League Two this season and has scored an impressive 19 goals and registered a further three assists.

Birmingham City, Sunderland and Derby County are in the race to sign the striker as per a report from HITC earlier this week. However, they now face competition from Middlesbrough and Peterborough United, according to The Sunderland Echo.

Langstaff started his career at Middlesbrough in the youth academy, but has never played higher than in League Two in his career. A move back to Teesside could be on the cards, but only time will tell.

Where will he end up?

His goalscoring form this season is nothing short of sensational. 22 goal involvements in 26 games is impressive at any level and so it comes as no surprise to see him linked with clubs further up the footballing pyramid.

Peterborough United and Derby County would be more of a natural progression as he moves from League Two to League One, but if clubs in the Championship believe he can make the step up and have an impact, he may make the switch to Birmingham City, Middlesbrough or Sunderland in a bid to play at the highest level he possibly can and to challenge himself.

Notts County won’t want to part with their talismanic striker however, and will likely have a relative high asking price for a club of their size. But given the spending power of the sides interested in the divisions above, it isn’t likely they’ll turn their nose up at Notts County’s valuation and meet it should they see fit.