The72’s writers offer their Lincoln City vs Derby County prediction ahead of the League One clash on Saturday afternoon.

Lincoln City come into this weekend’s game against Derby County looking to correct a poor run of form. They’re seven games without a win in the third-tier, leaving them 12th in the League One table and a hefty 16 points off the top six.

Michael Skubala’s side ended a four-game losing run with a 1-1 draw against Wycombe Wanderers in their last outing.

Derby County meanwhile have been in imperious form and could go top of the table if results go their way. They’re just a point behind the faltering Portsmouth and level on points with Peterborough United, who handed them their last defeat.

The Rams have won five of their last six in the league, losing just once in 12 League One games.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“With Lincoln City in the form they’re in, you can’t see anything other than a Derby County win in this one. The Rams have won five in a row on the road and with the Imps struggling for form, they should be able to capitalise.

“We’ve seen that the hosts can be a tricky team at times but it’s been a poor run for them. They’re in no-mans-land in mid-table at the moment with a sizeable gap to the top-six and relegation, but they could easily find themselves looking over their shoulder in the coming months.

“I’ll say they lose here, but hopefully a return to form isn’t too far away.”

Lincoln City vs Derby County prediction: 0-2

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“It’s vital Derby County hold their nerve and do a professional job here. At this stage of the season, with the table looking how it is, these are the games you simply have to win.

“The Imps are struggling and whilst they will likely be in no danger this season, they need to pick up a win before long.

“However, this weekend may not be the one to do it in with the Rams chasing an automatic promotion spot. I think this one will be routine for the visitors.”

Lincoln City vs Derby County prediction: 0-2