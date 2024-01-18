Leeds United are keen to bring in a new right-back on loan this window and have identified Liverpool youngster Calvin Ramsay as a potential target according to The Daily Mail (print edition 18/01) (via Leeds All Over).

Leeds United have allowed stalwart Luke Ayling to join Championship rivals Middlesbrough on loan until the end of the season and have cut short Tottenham loanee Djed Spence’s deal short. Therefore, Daniel Farke’s side are looking to address their lack of right-backs in the January window.

Archie Gray has made the position his own in recent weeks. Despite being a natural central midfielder he has filled in at right-back brilliantly, but Farke could be looking for a more natural fit in this position, allowing Gray to move into his more natural position too.

Liverpool’s Ramsay has been on loan at Preston North End in the first half of the campaign, but was recalled due to a lack of playing time. Another loan deal this month seems likely, and The Daily Mail have reported that he is one of the names Leeds United are considering ahead of a potential swoop.

A solid addition

A right-back looks to be a priority this window given they have allowed Ayling and Spence to leave Elland Road. Gray could then be used further forwards and potentially have more of an impact on the game, with a new signing then used on the right side of defence.

Ramsay’s move to Preston North End never worked out given injuries and illness. Upon his return to fitness he couldn’t find a way back into the team at Deepdale and so he will be desperate to prove himself at Championship level again. Therefore, a switch to Leeds United looks like it would make sense for all parties.

He is likely to be down the pecking order at current club Liverpool, with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez ahead of him. Therefore, should a loan move come to fruition and Ramsay thrive at Elland Road, a permanent move could be relatively easy to complete in the summer if all sides see fit.