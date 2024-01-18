The72’s writers offer their Leyton Orient vs Bolton Wanderers prediction ahead of the League One clash on Saturday.

Leyton Orient sit 10th in the League One table. They’re on a run of four games without defeat, with four clean sheets in a row. Including a 3-0 win over league leaders Portsmouth.

Ian Evatt’s Bolton Wanderers are right on Pompey’s tail in 4th. They are only three points off the top spot and on a run of four consecutive wins in League One. Evatt’s side handed Orient their last defeat before Christmas and it was only 3-2 with Bolton Wanderers scoring three in the first ten minutes.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Orient should be full of confidence. Yes, they lost to Bolton Wanderers not long ago, but going 3-0 down before ten minutes have been played can be considered a blip. Especially considering they haven’t conceded a goal since.

“Evatt’s side need to win to maintain the three point gap as a minimum to those above them, and they know given Pompey’s recent form, a win may take them into the top two.

“This should be a great game, both teams are flying and for me it’s a tough one to call. You could make a case for any and with Richie Wellens’ side at home, I think they’ll come away with something here. Draw.”

Leyton Orient vs Bolton Wanderers prediction: 1-1

James Ray

“Orient are going well at the moment but Bolton Wanderers should have too much for them. That proved to be the case when the two met last time, though I don’t see it being quite so comfortable this time around.

“The hosts are still struggling for form at Brisbane Road and as Bolton have shown on so many occasions, they will make you pay if you’re not at the top of your game.

“I think we’ll get a competitive game here but ultimately, this should be one that the visitors one. I’ll go for a 2-1 away win.”

Leyton Orient vs Bolton Wanderers prediction: 1-2