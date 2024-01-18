Leicester City have agreed a fee of €2million to sign Inter Milan’s Stefano Sensi. But according to journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, they must sell before a deal can be completed.

Leicester City occupy top spot in the Championship and are on course to secure promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking. Given they are currently 10 points ahead of 3rd placed Southampton, they will hope to maintain their momentum between now and the end of the season.

Manager Enzo Maresca will be looking to the January transfer window as an opportunity of strengthening his side in the hopes of improving their chances of finishing in the top two. Rumours began to circulate regarding an ambitious move for Inter Milan’s Sensi, and a deal now looks to be close to completion.

According to Di Marzio, the Foxes have reached an agreement which would see Sensi arrive at the King Power stadium in a deal worth €2million. However, Maresca’s side will need to sell another player before finalising the move for the Italian.

Not only are Leicester City edging closer towards a huge coup in signing Sensi, but it will also have fans thinking about who they could or would sell in order to fund the deal. Given he is a central midfielder it could be a like-for-like transfer strategy with another midfielder leaving the club.

Dennis Praet could be the most likely to depart. The 29-year-old has barely featured this season, playing just six times in all competitions, of which just two of those appearances have been starts. Interest emerged in the Belgian in December, and if a bid comes their way he could be the one to depart, which would then allow Sensi to join.

Sensi is a nine-cap Italian international and a Serie A winner and so his experience and ability will be a huge factor in helping Leicester City to the Championship title.