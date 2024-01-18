Leeds United are in the race for Burnley winger Manuel Benson as they expect to sell Wilfried Gnonto to West Ham, as per reporter Sacha Tavolieri.

Leeds United forward Gnonto was at the centre of a lengthy transfer saga in the summer but ultimately, the Italian talent ended up staying with the Whites. He’s been unable to break into Daniel Farke’s starting XI this season though and as a result, fresh speculation over an exit has been circulating.

Now, intriguing claims have emerged from Belgian reporter Tavolieri.

He states that with Leeds United expecting a sale of Gnonto to Premier League side West Ham, the Whites are pushing for Burnley’s out-of-favour ace Manuel Benson as a priority replacement target. Southampton have also been in hot pursuit of the winger, who managed 14 goals and four assists in 37 games for the Clarets last year as they won the Championship title.

🚨 EXCL. 🟡🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 And now… #LeedsUnited’s also pushing!

🇮🇹 #LUFC expecting a (likely) sale of Wilfried Gnonto to West Ham United before the end of the window pointed out the name of… Manuel Benson as a priority target as a replacement.

This season, Benson has played just five times though, making one Premier League start back in August.

Leeds United joining the race for Benson is certainly something that will catch the eye. He was electric for Burnley last season and adding him to an already potent attack could see the Whites’ promotion bid strengthened even further.

Regarding Gnonto though, it looks to mark a big step towards the end of his time at the club. The expected sale to West Ham this month would bring an end to a drawn-out saga, allowing him to start afresh after a tough summer and a challenging season in the Championship.

The Whites should get a good fee for his services if they reach a sale agreement as they expect, so fans will be keeping a keen eye on developments. As far as replacements go, Benson would certainly be a strong one, so time will tell just how the matter pans out.