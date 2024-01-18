Leeds United are one of the sides interested in signing Genk defender Mark McKenzie, according to Belgian publication Voetbal Nieuws.

Leeds United are set to allow club captain Liam Cooper to leave Elland Road, and with uncertainty surrounding Pascal Struijk’s future at the club, they could look to the transfer market to plug the gap in their side.

They do have Joe Rodon on loan from Tottenham but could be looking for a permanent fixture in the side and could sign one this month. They have identified Genk centre-back McKenzie as a potential target according to Voetball Nieuws, but they do face competition.

The report states that Leeds United are one of five sides competing for the 24-year-old’s signature. The Championship side along with Premier League trio Brighton and Hove Albion, Everton and West Ham United, and an unnamed Bundesliga side are all keen.

May struggle to compete

Leeds United will find it hard to challenge sides in the Premier League when it comes to signing McKenzie. Playing in the Belgian league now, it is likely that the defender will want to play at the highest level he can, and an opportunity to play in the top flight would likely be a preference over the Championship.

Of course the Whites could well be joining the likes of Brighton, Everton and West Ham next season should they achieve promotion, although there is no guarantee. McKenzie will likely weigh up his options and assess his priorities before deciding on his next club. Daniel Farke’s side will be hoping they can get their man.

Previously, Farke spoke out stating that they want to keep hold of their prized assets as a priority this window, as opposed to adding to their squad. Therefore, instead of looking to sign McKenzie, it may be more beneficial to aim to keep hold of Struijk.