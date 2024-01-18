The72’s writers offer their Blackburn Rovers vs Huddersfield Town prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday.

Blackburn Rovers head into their upcoming Championship fixture on the back of their 4-1 loss away at West Brom last time out. They are winless in their last six league games.

Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side are sat down in 18th position in the table and are only six points above their upcoming opponents. Rovers could get dragged into a relegation battle if they aren’t careful.

As for Huddersfield, they are only four points above the drop zone. The Terriers drew 1-1 at home to Plymouth Argyle in their last outing.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Harry Mail

“A win here for either team would be massive but I can’t separate the pair at the moment.

“Blackburn are so inconsistent and have been leaking goals recently. However, with in-form Sammie Szmodics in their team, they are always a threat going forward so I can see them scoring at least.

“Huddersfield are in a relegation battle and need to start picking up more points before the pressure starts to mount more on Darren Moore. I think they might be able to sneak something at Ewood Park so I’ll go for a draw.”

Blackburn Rovers vs Huddersfield Town prediction: 1-1

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Blackburn Rovers should win this, but they’ve had a dismal season and are massively underperforming. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see them drop points to any side in the division at the moment.

“Huddersfield Town are fighting for their life at the moment. They’ve got a four point cushion to Sheffield Wednesday, but you cannot rule out the possibility of the Terriers being relegated just yet.

“This will be a close game, but ultimately one which lacks quality I think. That said, I think Rovers pose a slightly bigger threat going forward. A narrow home win.”

Blackburn Rovers vs Huddersfield Town prediction: 1-0