Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday are expected to thrash out a transfer fee agreement over Marvin Johnson in the next 24 to 48 hours, The Sun (Transfer News Live, 18.02.24) has claimed.

Ipswich Town had been linked with a move with Sheffield Wednesday wideman Johnson before but eyebrows were raised when claims of their interest emerged again on Thursday morning. What caught more off guard was later claims that the Tractor Boys had seen an initial £1m offer rejected.

Johnson has been in good form and offers his services anywhere on the left-hand side but at 33, a seven-figure outlay would be significant.

The Sun has confirmed ongoing talks and Sheffield Wednesday’s desire to land a fee. Intriguingly though, their latest update claims a deal could be thrashed out over a fee in the next 24 to 48 hours as Kieran McKenna looks to bolster his ranks for their Championship promotion push.

Johnson has two goals and two assists in his last five games and has impressed since returning from exile at Hillsborough.

A surprising deal

Sheffield Wednesday are well within their right to demand a fee for Johnson, of course. He’s still under contract and given the increasingly important role he has played under Danny Rohl, he’s someone they will likely want to hold onto.

For Ipswich Town, he could prove to be a valuable player too. His experience and ability to play anywhere on the left coupled with his attacking threat could make him a great cover option for Leif Davis, and his recent career revival with the Owls shows he’s got a strong mentality, which is needed in a promotion push.

The fee reported previously is what raises eyebrows though. It’s £1m Ipswich Town will unlikely recoup directly and given their need to bolster other areas, it may be a surprise they’re willing to pay that much for Johnson.

Time will tell if the fee ends up being that high but it seems there’s hope of the relevant parties thrashing out a deal sooner rather than later.