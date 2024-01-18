Ipswich Town are showing interest in Sheffield Wednesday wideman Marvin Johnson, a report from The Star has said.

Ipswich Town are in the market for new additions this month with Kieran McKenna looking to build a squad capable of getting over the line in their Championship promotion fight. Injuries have hit the Tractor Boys’ squad, but they remain 2nd in the Championship table.

So far this month, Town have used the loan market well. Lewis Travis and Jeremy Sarmiento have arrived on temporary deals.

More targets are in the crosshairs though, with links to Sheffield Wednesday’s Marvin Johnson now emerging again. The Star reports that Ipswich Town are showing firm interest in the versatile left-sided star, who has revived his Hillsborough career of late.

Johnson, 33, was cast aside under former Owls boss Xisco Munoz despite playing an influential role in promotion. He’s been back in the side under Danny Rohl though and in his last five games, he’s notched two goals and two assists as a winger or left-back.

Ipswich were keen on a free transfer deal in the summer but ultimately, a move never materialised.

Revived interest

Having previously shown an interest in Johnson, it’s clear that McKenna and Ipswich Town are strong admirers of his abilities. The impact he’s had upon the return to the Sheffield Wednesday team have emphasised his qualities, offering bags of attacking threat on the left-hand side.

At 33, he’d be a vastly experienced addition at Portman Road. Johnson has played 121 times in both the Championship and League One and could be great cover and competition for go-to left-sided star Leif Davis, though his appearances further up the wing have shown he can cover in a more attacking role too.

Time will tell if anything comes of the interest but with Johnson firmly back in the Sheffield Wednesday side, they’ll likely be hopeful of retaining his services.