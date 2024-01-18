Hull City boss Liam Rosenior has said he ‘knew’ Liverpool’s Fabio Carvalho would sign for them from the moment they met.

Hull City won the race to land the Premier League playmaker on loan until the end of the season last week.

Carvalho, 21, spent the first-half of this campaign with RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga and made 15 appearances for the German outfit in all competitions before heading back to Anfield this winter.

Rosenior has spoken about how the move came about on Sky Sports: “Fabio was so important to our plans. I drove down to London from Hull to meet him. From literally the first moment we met in person I knew he was going to sign for us because there was a connection between us. You need that between a player and a coach.

“(I like) the way that he trains, the way that he conducts himself, his humility.”

He added: “He sums up the culture that I want. It’s not just about ability on the pitch. It’s about your human quality and that’s massive for me. Fabio is going to be huge for us. I’m so excited just to have him in our team for the rest of the season because our style of play fits.”

New face at Hull City

Carvalho made his debut for Hull last week in their 2-1 loss at home to Norwich City and will be eager to help his new team return to winning ways away at Sunderland tomorrow night.

Signing him was a huge statement of intent by the Tigers and Rosenior will be looking to get the best out of him in black and amber.

Carvalho was on the books at Benfica as a youngster and moved to Craven Cottage in 2015. He then broke into their first-team in 2020 and went on to play 44 times before Liverpool lured him away.

He helped Fulham gain promotion alongside Jean Michael Seri under ex-Tigers boss Marco Silva back in 2022 and scored 10 league goals that year for the Whites before Jurgen Klopp came calling.

The ex-Portugal youth international featured 21 times for the Reds last term and chipped in with three goals before being shipped off to Leipzig.

His time in Germany didn’t quite go to plan but his switch to Hull now is a chance for him to recapture his best form in the second tier. He was linked with Southampton, Leeds United and Leicester City.

The Tigers are a point outside the play-offs but have seen their form slump recently. They have a few players unavailable such as Jaden Philogene, Liam Delap and Ruben Vinagre which hasn’t helped.