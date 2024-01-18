Hull City defender Ruben Vinagre is attracting interest from Serie A side Hellas Verona, according to Tutto Mercato.

Hull City signed Vinagre on loan from Portuguese outfit Sporting in the summer and has gone on to make 11 appearances in all competitions. His lack of playing time has been down to injury for the most part, but is set to return to Championship action in the next few weeks, according to manager Liam Rosenior.

If he is set the return to fitness after the January transfer window closes, there is a chance that the 24-year-old may have played for Hull City for the last time, given the recent update from Tutto Mercato, Italian side Hellas Verona are interested in signing the left-back.

With their current first-choice left-back Josh Doig set to leave to join Marseille, the Serie A side are looking for a replacement, identifying Vinagre as exactly that. Captain Lewie Coyle, Cyrus Christie and Regan Slater have been used in rotation in that position and will likely continue to do so should Vinagre depart.

Not too concerning

The news that Hellas Verona are interested in signing Vinagre won’t come as too much of a blow for Hull City. The defender hasn’t featured as much as all parties would have liked, whether that’s the Tigers, parent club Sporting or the player himself.

If he was to depart to join the Italian side, Vinagre would likely be a permanent fixture in the first-team fold, something which can’t be said at present at Hull City. Regardless if he is injured or not, Rosenior’s side have done well without him and coped with Coyle, Christie and Slater in this position.

They have enough to get by with what is at their disposal currently. Should Rosenior see fit they may look to the January window to sign another left-back on loan, but Vinagre leaving wouldn’t spell panic for Hull City and so they could see him depart in the coming weeks.