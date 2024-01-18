Huddersfield Town are poised to sign FC Groningen defender Radinio Balker, according to a report by RTV Noord.

Huddersfield Town are set to land the Eerste Divisie man to bolster their defensive department.

Balker, 25, has made 20 appearances during the first-half of this season and has scored three goals.

According to a report by RTV Noord, he is ‘leaving’ Holland for a new chapter in his career in England with the Terriers for a fee in the region of €1.3million (£1.12million).

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

Huddersfield Town to land defender

Huddersfield could see Baulker as someone to strengthen their backline as they look to avoid relegation from the Championship. They are currently four points above the drop zone.

The Amsterdam-born man is out of contract at Groningen at the end of this term so they would lose him for free in June if they don’t cash in on him in this transfer window.

He joined his current club in 2021 and has since played 53 times for them altogether but couldn’t prevent them from relegation from the Eredivisie last year.

Baulker is capable of playing in the heart of defence or at full-back which would make him a useful asset for Darren Moore if the Yorkshire club can get a deal over the line.

He started his career with spells as a youngster at ASC Waterwijk and Zeeburgia before linking up with Almere City in 2011.

The 6ft 3inc man then rose up through the ranks at the Yanmor Stadium and played for Jong Almere City before breaking into their first-team.

Baulker played 59 times before his switch to Groningen and is now potentially leaving his native country for the first time for Huddersfield.

The Terriers drew 1-1 with Plymouth Argyle at home last time out and are back in action this weekend with an away trip to Blackburn Rovers.