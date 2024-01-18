Huddersfield Town midfielder Josh Austerfield is poised to join Crewe Alexandra on loan, reports Alan Nixon.

Huddersfield Town are set to let the 22-year-old head out the exit door for the remainder of this season to help him get some more game time.

Austerfield, who is from Morley, has made four appearances in all competitions during the first-half of this campaign.

In this latest update regarding his situation by Nixon on Patreon, he is closing in on a temporary switch to Crewe.

Huddersfield Town man to depart

A loan exit to Crewe would give Austerfield more of a chance of playing regular football. He needs to be playing every week at his age and Huddersfield aren’t able to provide that at this moment in time.

He is under contract at the John Smith’s Stadium until the summer of 2026 meaning he can still be a big player for the West Yorkshire club in the future.

Austerfield has been on the books of the Terriers for his whole career to date and has risen up through their academy ranks. He has been a regular for them at various youth levels in the past and made his first-team debut back in 2020.

The Yorkshireman has made six appearances for Huddersfield to date and has been loaned out to the likes of Brighouse Town, Hyde United, Harrogate Town and Morecambe to boost his development.

He spent last term with the latter in League One but is now expected to drop into the fourth tier with Crewe. The Railwaymen are sat in 5th place and are three points off the top three.

Austerfield will leave behind a Huddersfield team who are fighting for their lives in the Championship. Darren Moore’s men are four points above the drop zone.