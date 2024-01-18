Huddersfield Town are in advanced talks over a permanent deal for Watford striker Rhys Healey, The Athletic (Transfer News Live, 18.01.24, 09:31) has reported.

Watford only added striker Healey to their ranks in the summer, bringing him in from French side FC Toulouse. His last year in France was hit by an ACL injury but the Welshman was prolific in his three years there, managing 39 goals and seven assists in 77 games.

With the Hornets, a regular starting role has eluded Healey though. He’s started just one Championship game, managing two goals and an assist in his 13 appearances across all competitions.

Now, as per a report from The Athletic, he could be heading for pastures new. It is said that fellow second-tier side Huddersfield Town are in advanced talks over a permanent deal for the Watford striker and a permanent deal worth around £2m is close.

It is added that Watford will look to sign someone in his place should the move go through.

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

A short time at Watford

It isn’t often that a player makes two permanent moves within the space of half a year, but that looks set to be the case for Healey. It marks decent business for Watford, earning a decent fee for a player they signed for nothing in the summer.

For Huddersfield Town, they’ll be hoping that the 29-year-old can take the mantle as their new talisman. He may not have found form in his stint at Vicarage Road but if he can show the levels he displayed in France, he could be a long-desired solution to Darren Moore’s problems at the top of the pitch.

Healey was prolific in League One and League Two during his time with MK Dons before heading to France, so he’ll be determined to prove he can cut it in the Championship. At Huddersfield Town, he should get more chances to do just that.