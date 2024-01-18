The72’s writers offer their Notts County vs Stockport County prediction ahead of the League Two clash on Saturday.

Notts County are 6th in the League Two table and despite losing Luke Williams remain in a strong position to go on and finish inside the play-offs in their first year back in the Football League following their promotion last time around.

Stockport County top the table. A winless run of three games slightly hindered their lead at the top of League Two, but a win against Walsall last time out has got them back on track.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Williams’ presence will be missed at Notts County. He has left the club in a great place though and a top seven finish should still be the aim this season. They have failed to win in their last two games though, shipping nine goals while they were at it. Their defensive record is worse than most teams in the division, including bottom of the league Forest Green Rovers and it’s evidently an area that needs focus.

“Stockport County will evidently get chances here. They’ll be the favourites, but it’s definitely a fixture that could fall to either side.

“I think it will be goals galore here, with the league leaders adding three points to their tally.”

Notts County vs Stockport County prediction: 2-3

Harry Mail

“Notts County remain in a decent position in the table but have one of the worst defences in the league. However, going forward they are prolific and score goals for fun.

“The Magpies are the top scorers in the division and with Macaulay Langstaff, they pose a serious threat to whoever they play.

“Stockport’s win over Walsall last time out was a big one for them and if they can keep out Notts County’s attackers, they should get a goal or two at Meadow Lane.

“I can see Dave Challinor’s side sneaking a win here to boost their title charge.”

Notts County vs Stockport County prediction: 1-2