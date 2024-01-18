Sheffield Wednesday have had Windass on the books since 2020 but entering his fourth year at Hillsborough, doubts surround his future. The 30-year-old’s contract is up at the end of the season and there has been interest from elsewhere.

On Thursday afternoon, American reporter Tom Bogert shared that MLS outfit Real Salt Lake were showing an interest in Windass amid his contract situation. He stressed no offer has been made at this stage, only the forward is on their radar.

Sources: Real Salt Lake interested in English forward Joshua Windass from Sheffield Wednesday. No official offer yet. Windass out of contract this summer. Windass, just turned 30, led Sheffield Wednesday to promotion last year with 11g/7a in League One.https://t.co/xXaihRU2aC pic.twitter.com/0Qx8bJHoix — Tom Bogert (@tombogert) January 17, 2024

Now, a fresh report from The Star has supported Bogert’s claims, though adding that Salt Lake have made contact with the Sheffield Wednesday man. As an overseas club, they are able to strike pre-contract terms if they wish, though a move this winter could prove to be the Owls’ last chance to get a fee for Windass.

Windass on the move?

It will be down to Sheffield Wednesday to secure a new agreement with Windass if they want to retain his services. There’s no option in place this year and with interest emerging from the MLS, it looks as though the forward could have intriguing options elsewhere.

A pre-contract agreement would see him move on in the summer when his deal expires, avoiding the potential uncertainty of free agency. Letting his deal run down to become a free agent could open doors that aren’t open this winter though.

If Real Salt Lake want to strike a deal to bring him in from the Championship club this month, they’ll have to pay a fee. That could be the option Wednesday favour even if they want to keep Windass, as it would recoup money for his services to reinvest in a replacement.

With RSL keen, both Sheffield Wednesday and Windass could have decisions to make this month.