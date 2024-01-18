Charlton Athletic and Wycombe Wanderers are both pushing to sign Port Vale’s Uche Ikpeazu, as per Sky Sports (Transfer Centre Live, 18.01.24, 11:20).

Charlton Athletic are in the market for further reinforcements at the top of the pitch while fellow League One side Wycombe Wanderers also look for signings who can breathe life into their campaign.

The Addicks sit 13th in the League One table as it stands while the Chairboys are just behind them in 14th. Both have 30 points from 26 games.

Now, it is claimed the third-tier pair are battling for the services of powerful striker Uche Ikpeazu. The 28-year-old joined Port Vale in October on a free transfer but after one goal and three assists in 17 games across all competitions, Sky Sports says the Valiants have granted him permission to speak with other clubs.

Charlton Athletic and Wycombe Wanderers are pushing for his signature as he enters the last six months of his contract.

On the move again?

Port Vale only signed Ikpeazu on a free transfer earlier this season, so they won’t lose anything if they let him go on a free themselves. Landing a fee this month could give them a bit of profit though, so it will be intriguing to see if something comes of Charlton Athletic or Wycombe Wanderers’ pursuits.

The Chairboys know all about the Ugandan striker. He managed six goals and five assists in 33 games for the club in his first stint, playing Championship football at Adams Park.

Ikpeazu has been well-travelled since then, spending spells with Middlesbrough, Cardiff City (loan) and Turkish side Konyaspor. He’ll be hoping to settle and find form at his next club as it seems he’s poised to be on the move again following just a short stint at Vale Park.