Cardiff City have named Adana Demirspor’s Babou Ndiaye on their list of potential midfield targets, according to Sports Digitale reporter Ertan Suzgun.

Cardiff City boss Erol Bulut wasted no time in using his Turkish Super Lig connections to bring in new players in the summer, as Dimitrios Goutas and Manolis Siopis arrived from Sivasspor and Trabzonspor respectively.

Bulut is looking to bolster the Bluebirds’ ranks in the next two weeks before the January window closes, and may be adopting a similar transfer strategy once again.

According to Suzgun, Cardiff City have named Ndiaye on their list of transfer targets ahead of a potential swoop this month. The Adana Demirspor midfielder has previous in England having played for Stoke City in both the Premier League and Championship.

The 33-year-old has played just 11 times out of a possible 27 in all competitions. Therefore, he may be surplus to requirements and seek a move elsewhere, with Cardiff City hoping to be the beneficiaries.

A solid option

Ndiaye has played in the Premier League and in Europe’s biggest competitions such as the Champions League and the Europa League and so someone with his experience will be a solid option for Cardiff City.

His experience of playing in the Championship will also stand him in good stead and will hugely benefit the Bluebirds if they can get the deal over the line. Bulut could use his knowledge of and connections in the Superlig to fast-track a move through if all parties see fit.

Cardiff City are yet to sign a first-team player this window and they are certainly in need of reinforcements given their league position. Ndiaye would likely come straight into the first-team fold and improve their squad, which, in turn, will improve their chances of putting some distance between themselves and the relegation zone.