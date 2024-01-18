Cardiff City are showing an interest in Manchester United centre-back Will Fish ahead of the summer, as per The Athletic (Transfer News Live, 18.01.24).

Manchester United defender Fish is on his second loan stint with Scottish Premiership side Hibernian. He’s been a mainstay at Easter Road, playing 28 times across all competitions this season including in every league game to date.

His contract with his parent club is up in the summer though, and it seems clubs are taking note of the 20-year-old’s situation.

The Athletic reports that Cardiff City are among the multiple clubs showing an interest in the centre-back. The South Wales outfit are keen on the possibility of signing him on a permanent basis in the summer, when his loan with Hibs will have ended and his Manchester United contract is up.

Erol Bulut is looking to turn the Bluebirds into play-off contenders and signings are needed this month. However, the eyes on Fish show the Championship club are keeping an eye on plans for the longer term too.

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

Cardiff City’s centre-back options

Centre-back is an area Cardiff City need to add to this month. Mark McGuinness and Dimitrios Goutas are the only natural options there at the moment, so it is something that Bulut and co will likely be looking into.

It seems as though Fish will be more of an option for the summer though. Then, they might be able to get him in on the cheap. Or, if Manchester United decide they want to extend his stay, perhaps he could be one to consider for a loan.

It does look as though an EFL challenge could be best for the young centre-back’s development. He’s proven himself in Scotland and in England’s lower leagues with Stockport County, who were in the National League at the time. A Cardiff City move could be ideal but time will tell just how the promising defender’s situation pans out.