Bristol Rovers have seen a bid rejected for Grimsby Town midfielder Kamil Conteh, as per a report from The Mirror (Transfer News Live, 10:12, 18.01.24).

Grimsby Town added midfielder Conteh to their ranks in the summer. He had enjoyed a fruitful loan away from Middlesbrough with National League side Gateshead, then making a permanent move to the Mariners.

The 21-year-old has thoroughly impressed in the step up to League Two football. Conteh has played 28 times across all competitions, chipping in with two assists along the way.

Bristol Rovers have been interested in the Sierra Leone international, as per reports from Bristol Live. Now, The Mirror says that the Gas have been an offer knocked back for Conteh.

It is added that clubs further up the pyramid have been showing interest in the Grimsby Town star too, though they are reluctant to lose him this month. This rejected bid affirms their stance as they look to retain the services of one of their standout players.

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

Ready for a step up

Conteh has made a great impression in his first season of regular EFL action. He performed well in a Gateshead side managed by now MK Dons boss Mike Williamson and this season has shown he is capable of performing at this level too.

In fact, Conteh could be ready for a step up already. Bristol Rovers certainly seem to think so given their recent bid, though Grimsby Town will know the talent they have on their hands and will be keen to retain him for longer yet.

Interest from other clubs could give the Mariners some thinking to do, especially if the money on the table is good. Conteh is under contract until the summer of 2026 though, so their interests are protected and they’re at no risk of losing him on the cheap any time soon.