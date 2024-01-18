The72’s writers offer their Bristol City vs Watford prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday.

Bristol City head into their upcoming Championship clash on the back of their 1-0 win over West Ham in the FA Cup last time out. Striker Tommy Conway scored for them against the Hammers.

Liam Manning’s side have delved into the transfer market this week to bring in Scott Twine on loan from Burnley. He spent the first-half of this season at Hull City.

As for Watford, they are sat in 8th place in the table and are on the brink of the play-offs right now. They won 2-1 away at QPR last time out with Jake Livermore scoring both their goals.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Harry Mail

“This should be a good game against two teams who will fancy their chances of winning. Both sides are in the race for the play-offs.

“Bristol City will be in confident mood right now after their win over West Ham. Their fans will also be excited to see how Scott Twine does on his debut.

“Watford have lost just once in their last six games and that was against the Robins in December. I can see Valerien Ismael’s side picking something up at Ashton Gate but I can see this one being a draw.”

Bristol City vs Watford prediction: 1-1

James Ray

“Both sides have been gaining momentum of late. Watford are really mounting a push for the play-offs and Bristol City are in a position to do so too while hopefully maintaining a bit of an FA Cup run after overcoming West Ham in their replay.

“It means spirits should be high at Ashton Gate but with the Hornets in such strong away form, they’re really going to be in for a tough one.

“Manning will have a task on his hands to channel the momentum and excitement of the FA Cup success into league action, as a third consecutive Championship defeat would be a blow here. I’ll back this one to end level though, in what will be a decent result for both sides.”

Bristol City vs Watford prediction: 1-1