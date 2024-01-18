Blackpool defender Will Squires has returned from his spell at Southport, as announced by his loan club.

Blackpool let the youngster join the National League North side on a temporary basis last month to help him get some experience under his belt.

Squires, 19, linked up with Tangerines’ teammate Brad Holmes with the sixth tier outfit and went on to make six appearances under ex-Football League boss Jim Bentley to help boost his development.

Southport have now confirmed he has gone back to Bloomfield Road and they have decided not to keep hold of him for longer. However, they have wished him all the best for the future.

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

Blackpool man returns

Blackpool have a decision to make on what to do with Squires for the remainder of this season.

He has been on the books of the League One side for his whole career to date and has risen up through their academy ranks. The prospect is highly thought of and has been a regular at various youth levels over recent years.

Squires was loaned out to Bamber Bridge in the Northern Premier League earlier in this campaign and will be looking to build on that experience with Southport now in the league above.

The Tangerines handed him his first professional deal in May 2022 on a one-year contract, with the options of a 12-month extension on top of that which was activated this past summer.

He helped the Seasiders’ Under-18’s side win the Lancashire FA Pro-Youth Cup last year and made 44 appearances in all competitions in the process.

Squires has played twice for Neil Critchley’s side in the EFL Trophy this term but remains down the pecking order.

Blackpool were beaten 3-2 at home by Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup last night.