Birmingham City boss Tony Mowbray will be looking to add some new faces to his ranks in what remains of his first window in charge of the club. The Blues have a big task on their hands to revive their season, and fresh additions will help them in their bid to do so.

Mowbray’s side sit 20th in the Championship table, seven points clear of the drop and 11 off the play-offs. Now, it is said their first Mowbray signing is close.

The Telegraph reporter John Percy has said on X that QPR man Andre Dozzell is close to joining on loan. The deal will keep him on board until the end of the season, bolstering Birmingham City’s options in the middle of the park on a temporary basis.

Birmingham City are close to signing #QPR midfielder Andre Dozzell on loan for the rest of the season. Dozzell set to become Tony Mowbray’s first signing as Blues manager #bcfc — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) January 18, 2024

Dozzell has played 27 times across all competitions this season, starting in 22 of his 25 Championship appearances. In the process, he’s managed two goals and an assist.

On the move

It’s not often you see a player playing regularly in the Championship move to a divisional rival on loan. However, it looks as though Dozzell will be spending the rest of the season with Birmingham City after half the campaign with QPR.

His drop to the bench against Watford marked the first time he didn’t start in the league in eight consecutive games. Dozzell has mainly played as a central or defensive midfielder, though he has been played further forward in a more attacking role or out on the right-hand side at times.

An exit likely leaves QPR in the market for another option in the middle, so Marti Cifuentes will be hoping to have a replacement lined up to come in swiftly.