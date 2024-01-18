The72’s writers offer their Swansea City vs Southampton prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday afternoon.

Swansea City’s weekend clash with Southampton sees familiar faces reunited once more. Russell Martin returns to South Wales to face his former side and this time, he’ll be greeted by his former no.2 Luke Williams.

Williams worked alongside Martin with the Swans and MK Dons and has managed a win and a draw in his two games in charge since arriving from League Two side Notts County.

Southampton meanwhile matched a club record unbeaten run last time out and will be looking to break it here. They’re 19 without defeat in the Championship and have risen to 3rd in the table as a result.

The Saints are only three points off Ipswich Town and could rise to 2nd if results go their way.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“This is certainly going to be an interesting game. Williams and Martin are two top coaches who will know all about each other from their time working together at both MK Dons and Swansea City.

“Williams is going to instil a great attitude in South Wales and will certainly get the fans’ backing. However, Southampton are absolutely flying right now and with Martin’s side more set in their ways, I think they’ll have the advantage.

“I think the visitors will get the better of their hosts in an entertaining, spirited game from both sides.”

Swansea City vs Southampton prediction: 1-2

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“This will be a great tactical battle. Southampton need a win to at least stay within touching distance of Ipswich Town, and Swansea City to build some distance between themselves and those below them.

“Martin has done an outstanding job so far with the Saints and I expect Williams to do a very good job in Wales also. The former Notts County boss is well worth this opportunity in the Championship, but on this occasion I think the visitors will take it.”

Swansea City vs Southampton prediction: 0-2