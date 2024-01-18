The72’s writers offer their Leyton Orient vs Derby County prediction ahead of the League One clash on Saturday afternoon.

Leyton Orient come into this weekend’s clash with Derby County looking to maintain their strong form of late. The O’s are unbeaten in four in the third-tier, winning three and drawing one to rise to 10th in the League One table.

Their away form has been paramount to their rise of late, with form at Brisbane Road eluding them. Richie Wellens’ side have still only won one of their last seven at home.

Derby County meanwhile have been in imperious form. They have lost just one of their last 12 League One games, that being a late defeat at the hands of promotion rivals Peterborough United.

The Rams have won five in a row away from home and sit in 3rd as a result, just a point off league leaders Portsmouth with a game in hand.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Orient have been performing well of late but with home wins still proving hard to come by for Wellens and co, I can’t see anything other than a Derby win here. Paul Warne’s Rams are fantastic on the road with a vocal backing and they should be looking at nothing less than a win here.

“Derby will see this as a fantastic opportunity to keep the pace up in the promotion fight and with Pompey faltering, their rivals in and around them at the top of the table will know the importance of keeping form.

“I’ll say Derby get it done in fairly routine fashion. I’ll back them to win 2-0.”

Leyton Orient vs Derby County prediction: 0-2

Harry Mail

“Leyton Orient will be in confident mood after their impressive away win at Portsmouth and will fancy their chances of beating another promotion contender here.

“However, Derby are in fine form and are finding ways to win games. They beat Burton Albion 3-2 last time out and even though they weren’t at their best, they were to still able to pick up the victory.

“This match will be close but I can see the Rams getting the job done.”

Leyton Orient vs Derby County prediction: 1-2