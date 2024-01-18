The72’s writers offer their Sunderland vs Hull City prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Friday.

Sunderland come into this one sitting 7th in the Championship table. They are outside the top six on goal difference and they know a win here would take them back into the play-offs at least until Saturday’s games.

Hull City are 9th in the Championship. Liam Rosenior’s side are struggling for form and at the moment there’s little signs that will come to an end. However, they remain just one point behind the top six as they look to turn a corner.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Sunderland haven’t been convincing since Michael Beale took the helm. However, that said they did beat Hull City just a few weeks back on Boxing Day. It was a narrow win and one that could’ve easily been a different result.

“Hull City do have the capabilities to win this one. But, their recent form and injury list definitely doesn’t help their chances going into this one. Typically, Sunderland do concede chances though and if the Tigers can find the back of the net first, it will make an interesting game.

“Notoriously the games between the two sides are close. I think it’ll be the same here and I think the hosts will just edge it.”

Sunderland vs Hull City prediction: 2-1

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

James Ray

“Both sides need a win here. Beale is only in the early days of his tenure but pressure has grown early on, so three points will be really important for him here. Rosenior and Hull City are on a bit of a slide too, though the tightly-packed nature of the Championship means they’re still in a decent spot.

“Sunderland were the winners when these two met over Christmas and having come out on top so recently, I feel they should be in a good position to get three points away.

“Hull have the players to get a result here, but I think Sunderland and Beale to get the three points in what will be a big win for him.”

Sunderland vs Hull City prediction: 2-1