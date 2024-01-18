Ipswich Town have been linked with Sheffield Wednesday’s Marvin Johnson and it seems reports are ramping up quickly.

Ipswich Town have had interest in Johnson before and The Star reported this morning he was back on their radar. The Telegraph’s Mike McGrath then stated a bid had been made, with TalkSPORT’s Alex Crook now sharing on X that talks are ongoing after £1m was knocked back by Sheffield Wednesday.

With Johnson now 33, there could be better value-for-money options available. Amid these £1m bid claims, here are three alternatives Ipswich Town must consider…

Harrison Burrows – Peterborough United

In terms of finding someone to support and cover for Leif Davis, there might not be better than Harrison Burrows. His previous time further up the pitch means he has the creative abilities of an attacking player at left-back.

Like Johnson, he can cover anywhere up the left-hand side. In addition though, he’s also performed well as an attacking or central midfielder as a youngster, though he has found his best at left-back this season.

Martin Frese – FC Nordsjaelland

Looking to the continent could be smart if Ipswich Town want a bargain. Danish defender Frese has 11 goals and nine assists in 117 games for Nordsjaelland from left-back and again, he’s comfortable further up the wing too.

His deal is up at the end of the season and he could add some real pedigree to McKenna’s ranks.

Owen Beck – Liverpool

Liverpool recalled Beck from his impressive Dundee loan to cover at left-back and as long as he doesn’t played for Jurgen Klopp’s first-team before the end of the month, a new loan could be an option for the Welshman.

He’d likely be a temporary signing but that would allow Ipswich Town to splash the cash in other areas as they look to bolster the ranks for their Championship promotion push.