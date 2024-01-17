Wigan Athletic defender Kieran Lloyd has returned from his spell at Larne, his loan club have announced on X.

Wigan Athletic loaned the youngster to the current NIFL Premiership champions at the end of August to help him get some more experience under his belt.

Lloyd, 21, made 10 appearances in all competitions during the first-half of this season, eight of which came in the league.

Larne has now confirmed that he has gone back to the DW Stadium after the end of his deal.

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

Wigan Athletic man returns

Wigan have a decision to make on what to do with Lloyd for the remainder of this campaign. He was handed a 12-month contract extension last summer.

His current arrangement expires at the end of this term and he is due to become a free agent in June as things stand.

The full-back was on the books at Liverpool from 2010 to 2019 before switching to the Latics. He made his professional debut in August 2021 in a Carabao Cup clash against Hull City.

Lloyd has had temporary stints away at local North West teams AFC Fylde and Chorley in the past to boost his development.

His time in Northern Ireland will have been a good experience for him and Wigan will hope he has become a better player because of it.

Shaun Maloney’s side are currently sat in 18th position in the League One table and have 28 points on the board. They are five points above the drop zone.

The Latics are back in action this weekend with a home clash against Reading. They were beaten on penalties by Doncaster Rovers last night in the EFL Trophy and will be looking to bounce back with a win against the Royals.