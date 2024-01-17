Watford are interested in Cremonese attacker David Okereke, according to Italian news outlet TuttoMercatoWeb.

Watford are being linked with a swoop for the forward between now and the end of the transfer window.

Okereke, 26, has scored two goals in 18 games during the first-half of this season in Serie B.

In this latest update regarding his situation by TuttoMercatoWeb, Watford are said to be keeping tabs on his progress over in Italy ahead of a potential swoop.

Watford linked with attacker

Watford could see Okereke as someone to add more competition and depth to their attacking department as they eye a place in the Championship record.

His goal scoring record hasn’t been that good during this campaign but he did manage to get nine goals last term for Cremonese when they were in Serie A before their relegation.

The ex-Nigeria youth international is under contract with his current club until the summer of 2025 meaning they are under no pressure to cash in on him just yet.

Okereke made his name at Spezia after breaking into their first-team as a youngster and fired 11 goals in 59 matches before being snapped up by Club Brugge in 2019.

He spent three years in Belgium, some of which he spent on loan away at Venezia, and he found the net on 15 occasions.

Watford have been in decent form recently and beat QPR 2-1 away last time out with midfielder Jake Livermore scoring both goals. Confidence is high in the camp right now and Valerien Ismael’s men are on the brink of the top six.

The Hornets have the chance to bring in more reinforcements over the next couple of weeks to boost their promotion hopes and Okereke is the latest name in the frame.