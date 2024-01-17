Sunderland, Wrexham and Birmingham City are keen on Notts County striker Macaulay Langstaff, according to a report by HITC Sport.

Notts County could face a battle to keep hold of the attacker amid interest from elsewhere.

Langstaff, 26, has scored 20 goals in all competitions so far this season, 19 of which have come in the league.

HITC Sport claim Sunderland, Wrexham, Birmingham, Derby County and Peterborough United are admirers. CoventryLive reported earlier this month that Coventry City are keeping tabs on his progress as well.

Sunderland, Wrexham and Birmingham City eyeing Notts County ace

Langstaff is under contract at Notts County until the summer of 2027 meaning they are under no pressure to cash in on him anytime soon unless an offer that they can’t refuse comes in for his signature.

He has been on the books at Meadow Lane since 2022 and scored 42 goals in 48 matches altogether last term to fire the Magpies to promotion from the National League alongside Wrexham. He has since adapted with ease to life in the Football League and has carried on his goal scoring exploits with no problems.

The forward has played for the likes of York City and Gateshead in the past and even though he has spent the majority of his career so far in non-league, he is now being watched by other teams in the Football League.

Sunderland are aiming for promotion to the Premier League and could see him as someone to help them get into the play-offs.

Birmingham are looking to rise up the Championship table after turning to Tony Mowbray as their new boss. Meanwhile, ambitious Wrexham sit 2nd in the fourth tier table and luring Langstaff to the Racecourse Ground would be a big statement of intent by Phil Parkinson’s side.