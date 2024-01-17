Sunderland midfielder Alex Pritchard is wanted by Birmingham City and other overseas clubs, as per The Telegraph.

Sunderland sit 7th in the Championship table following their defeat last time out to Ipswich Town. Michael Beale’s side will be looking to bounce back with a win this Friday, and they need it with the mood on Wearside only heading in one direction currently.

Pritchard, 30, has been a star performer for Sunderland this season. The attacking midfielder has six goal contributions in 22 Championship outings so far this season.

However, he has now entered the final six months of his contract and there has been talk in the past that he may not be offered a new deal.

A new report links Tony Mowbray’s Birmingham City with the 30-year-old, alongside Turkish side Sivasspor and MLS club Colorado Rapids.

Is a reunion on the cards?

Pritchard was a regular at Sunderland under Mowbray and the pair worked well together during their time in the north east.

Mowbray is currently trying to turn Birmingham City’s season around and signing Pritchard would be a huge addition.

Sunderland really shouldn’t be even contemplating letting Pritchard leave at the moment, but the way the Black Cats are operating, it seems a certain possibility.

The former Norwich City man is one of the most experienced heads in Sunderland’s dressing room and they are very simply a better side when he plays.

Losing Pritchard on a free wouldn’t go down well initially, but with his deal ending in the summer, time is running out to secure him down to a longer contract.

Up next for Sunderland is a home clash against Hull City this Friday evening.